Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Higham Ferrers, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Connie Swaine

Diana Way, Burton Latimer. Age: 35

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In court

On 26/08/21 at Kettering drove a Mazda after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; assaulted a police officer by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £614. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Connor Tough

Palk Road, Wellingborough. Age: 19

On 16/04/21 at Northamptonshire took a vehicle without the consent of the owner; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Tautvydas Guzelis

Snowdon Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 12/11/21 at A116, Corby, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Tracey Rogers

Midland Road, Higham Ferrers. Age: 53

On 27/02/21 at Northampton assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of a total of £25.

Sam Bodsworth

Hardwick Avenue, Kettering. Age: 34

On 10/11/21 at Kettering drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 44 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge off £95.

Emma Parkin

Lincoln Way, Corby. Age: 38

On 13/10/19 at Coop, Kettering, committed fraud by false representation by using a card intending to purchase items.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Joanne Smith

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 32

On 13/10/21 at High Street, Kettering, damaged a perspex screen belonging to McDonald’s.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £35. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

George Ciurea

Highbrook, Corby. Age: 33

On 14/11/21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £846, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.