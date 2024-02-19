Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Higham Ferrers, Kettering and Rushden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Joshua Hulse

Job’s Yard, Kettering. Age: 19

Court news

On 17/12/23 at Desborough had a kitchen knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months. To carry out 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Gemma Vickery

Rockingham Road, Kettering. Age: 34

On 25/01/24 at Kettering stole two cans of Jack Daniel’s and coke, a Costa caramel bottled drink, two tins of coffee and a fan heater from Sainsbury’s; were in possession of one tablet of valium, a class C drug; were in possession of six tablets of pregabalin, a class C drug.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85.

Brandon Owen

Bestwood Green, Corby. Age: 27

Between 06/07/23 and 09/07/23 at Corby attended a named address which was banned by a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or entering a named street. Fined £86, to pay costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £38.

Helen Hann

Rockingham Way, Burton Latimer. Age: 58

On 08/01/24 at Burton Latimer drove an Audi after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Mateusz Jackowski

Torvill Crescent, Kettering. Age: 30

On 29/12/23 at Kettering used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause them to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay a victim surcharge of £114.

Donald Hallett

Allen Road, Rushden. Age: 63

On 15/10/22 at Rushden caused to be sent, by means of a public electronic communications network, an image that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Fined £184. To pay costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £74.

Shola York

Blackcurrant Grove, Higham Ferrers. Age: 19

On 08/01/24 at Rushden stole a 24in TV worth £129 from Asda; on 10/01/24 at Rushden stole a 24in TV and a Lindor egg worth £129.70 from Asda.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £258.70.

Anthony Farrow

Marion Square, Kettering. Age: 35

On 27/01/24 at Kettering, being a registered sex offender, failed to comply with notification requirements by failing to notify a new address within three days.