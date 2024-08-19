Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Gretton, Kettering, Rothwell and Rushden
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Jack Difolco
Burghley Close, Corby. Age: 22
On 07/03/23 at Corby unlawfully and maliciously wounded a man.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay a surcharge of £114.
Phillip Leitch
Bonnington Walk, Corby. Age: 35
On 22/06/24 at Corby stole electric toothbrushes worth £520 from Tesco.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and pay compensation of £520.
David West
St Peter’s Avenue, Rushden. Age: 37
On 31/03/24 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; were in possession of cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £324, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.
Michael McBride
High Street, Gretton. Age: 39
On 06/07/24 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £672, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £269.
Marius Dracea
Regent Street, Kettering. Age: 33
On 06/08/23 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating him; used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a man with intent to cause him to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 250 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named man. To pay compensation of £100 and costs of £620.
James Harmer
Pioneer Avenue, Burton Latimer. Age: 18
On 06/07/24 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £240. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £96.
Cian Aitken
Cecil Street, Rothwell. Age: 24
On 07/07/24 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 27 months. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.