Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Great Doddington, Kettering, Ringstead and Wellingborough

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire
By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 21:44 BST
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Craig Sharman

Kingfisher Way, Burton Latimer. Age: 39

On 11/03/23 at Burton Latimer drove a Mini after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 236 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 28 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Daryl Bullimore

Bridge Court, Corby. Age: 32

On 28/06/23 at Corby assaulted a police officer; at Kettering damaged a police vehicle; on 16/08/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £150 and costs of £85.

Carl Bedford

Churchill Way, Burton Latimer. Age: 41

On 26/08/23 at A43, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 23 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Kaleb Hazeldine

Back Lane, Ringstead. Age: 22

On 15/12/22 at Irchester damaged a woman’s iPhone.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £108. To pay costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £43.

Danielle Rush

Jasmine Road, Kettering. Age: 25

Between 12/04/23 and 19/04/23 at Kettering, being an individual to whom a community protection notice had been issued, failed to comply with the notice to take steps to ensure than dog barking emanating from an address did not have a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the community.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £292. To pay costs of £495 and a victim surcharge of £117.

John Keightley

The Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 20

On 12/02/23 at Northampton with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated; assaulted a man and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85.

Scott Minter

Hardwater Road, Great Doddington. Age: 35

On 11/09/23 at Thrapston contacted a woman and entered her address which was banned by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks.