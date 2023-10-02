Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Great Doddington, Kettering, Ringstead and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Craig Sharman
Kingfisher Way, Burton Latimer. Age: 39
On 11/03/23 at Burton Latimer drove a Mini after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 236 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 28 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Daryl Bullimore
Bridge Court, Corby. Age: 32
On 28/06/23 at Corby assaulted a police officer; at Kettering damaged a police vehicle; on 16/08/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £150 and costs of £85.
Carl Bedford
Churchill Way, Burton Latimer. Age: 41
On 26/08/23 at A43, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 23 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Kaleb Hazeldine
Back Lane, Ringstead. Age: 22
On 15/12/22 at Irchester damaged a woman’s iPhone.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £108. To pay costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £43.
Danielle Rush
Jasmine Road, Kettering. Age: 25
Between 12/04/23 and 19/04/23 at Kettering, being an individual to whom a community protection notice had been issued, failed to comply with the notice to take steps to ensure than dog barking emanating from an address did not have a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the community.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £292. To pay costs of £495 and a victim surcharge of £117.
John Keightley
The Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 20
On 12/02/23 at Northampton with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated; assaulted a man and the offence was racially aggravated.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85.
Scott Minter
Hardwater Road, Great Doddington. Age: 35
On 11/09/23 at Thrapston contacted a woman and entered her address which was banned by a restraining order.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks.