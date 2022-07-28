Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Geddington, Oundle, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Daniel Taylor

George Street, Burton Latimer. Age: 35

Court news

On 07/06/22 at A14, Kettering, drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 110 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for eight months. Fined £576, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Mark Powell

Newcomen Road, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 08/07/22 at The Hind Hotel, Wellingborough, damaged the glass on the front door window by kicking it.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300. To pay compensation of £288, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £120.

Terry Roe

Kent Road, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 08/07/22 at The Hind Hotel, Wellingborough, kicked the front door windows causing them to smash.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300. To pay compensation of £288, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £120.

Kieran Biddle

St Peters Road, Oundle. Age: 25

On 24/04/22 at Uppingham Road, Corby, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 183 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 40 months. Fined £436, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £44.

Tarlev Pantelei

Grieg Walk, Corby. Age: 41

On 09/07/22 at Harlech, Corby, drove a Renault after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To carry out 140 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 40 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Francis Irwin

Chase Hill, Geddington. Age: 21

On 09/04/22 at Tanners Lane, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 129 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Scott Minter

Highfield Road, Thrapston. Age: 34

On 03/06/22 at Thrapston used violence for the purpose of securing entry to premises knowing that there was someone present who was opposed to his entry; on 01/05/22 at Northamptonshire assaulted a woman by beating her; at Thrapston damaged a cat flap.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Neil O’Boyle

Bideford Square, Corby. Age: 45

On 08/11/19 at Corby committed fraud by false representation by using a Freedom pass on a bus contactless terminal with a photograph of him stuck on, intending to gain free bus travel; on 25/03/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £160, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.