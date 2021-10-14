Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Finedon, Kettering and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Jaroslaw Gochna

Queensway, Burton Latimer. Age: 39

In court

On 01/09/21 at A509 Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Iram Karim

Cromer Road, Finedon. Age: 35

On 05/05/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of a total of £700.

Jamie Penney

Hove Road, Rushden. Age: 37

On 11/01/20 at Northampton touched a man and the touching was sexual when he did not consent.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Fined £1,817. To pay compensation of £1,000, costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £182.

Paul Dunkley

Irchester Road, Rushden. Age: 53

On 22/07/21 at Rushden assaulted a paramedic; assaulted a paramedic; assaulted a paramedic.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of a total of £600.

Dharmin Desai

Southgate Drive, Kettering. Age: 35

On 02/12/20 at Deeble Road, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 18/06/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 70 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 42 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Cameron Smith

Burgess Court, Corby. Age: 23

On 16/09/20 at Northampton assaulted a man by beating him.

Verdict: Found guilty. Fined £150. To pay compensation of £125, costs of £312 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Adam Hale

Westley Close, Burton Latimer. Age: 32

On 05/07/21 at Burton Latimer drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To complete 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Devon Windross

Netherfield Road, Corby. Age: 31

On 07/03/21 at BP filling station, Corby, stole 10 bottles of prosecco worth £164; on 01/04/21 at BP filling station, Corby, stole four bottles of prosecco worth £44; on 02/04/21 at BP filling station, Corby, stole three bottles of prosecco and two bottles of Champagne worth £100; on 03/04/21 at BP filling station, Corby, stole a number of bottles of prosecco worth £80; on 26/11/20 at Co-op, Corby, stole meat worth £60; on 06/12/20 at Co-op, Corby, stole meat worth £40; on 27/02/21 at BP filling station, Corby, stole eight bottles of Champagne worth £180; on 22/02/21 at Tesco petrol station, Corby, stole eight boxes of Maltesters and five packets of Twixs, worth £18.25; on 23/09/20 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £686.25.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.