Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Finedon, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Ivars Abrams

Brinkhill Walk, Corby. Age: 36

In court

On 14/05/21 at Cottingham Road, Corby, were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £83. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Georgel Ocneanu

Mill Road, Kettering. Age: 23

On 10/09/21 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £800, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.

Zac Anderson

Slipton Road, Burton Latimer. Age: 24

On 07/09/21 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so; failed to stop when being required to do so by a constable in uniform; drove without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £900, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £90.

Ian Byrne

Wellingborough Road, Finedon. Age: 46

On 20/08/21 at Finedon with intent to cause a woman and another harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Duane Cox

Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 36

On 11/08/21 at A14 Junction 7 assaulted a police officer by beating him; on 01/10/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Benjamin Ross

Musson Close, Irthlingborough. Age: 20

On 11/09/21 at Northampton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £357, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £36.

Dean Beeby

Scott Road, Kettering. Age: 39

On 11/09/2021 at Kettering used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Chesney Thompkins

Great Park Street, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 21/03/21 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, controlled drug, namely cannabis, in blood, namely 7 ug, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in blood, namely 224 ug, exceeded the specified limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 28 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.