Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Ecton, Higham Ferrers, Little Stanion, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Lewis Jones

Arden Close, Little Stanion. Age: 27

In court

On 18/07/21 at Corby when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks. Banned from driving for 48 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Radoslaw Ogonowski

Leys Road, Wellingborough. Age: 46

On 16/05/21 at A14, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 122mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 30 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Luke Spick

West Street, Ecton. Age: 29

On 09/06/21 at Northampton attended an address and shouted at a woman which was prohibited by a non-molestation order; on 08/06/21 at Northampton contacted a woman via text messages which was prohibited by a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or visiting a named address. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Jessica Eastment

Upper George Street, Higham Ferrers. Age: 29

On 10/06/21 at Co-op, Earls Barton, stole bottles of alcohol; on 12/08/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Philip Moore

Nene Road, Burton Latimer. Age: 38

On 26/08/21 at Kettering were in company with a woman which was prohibited by a restraining order; were in company with a woman which was banned by a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Daniel Goodchild

Wymington Road, Rushden. Age: 38

On 23/08/20 at Rushden damaged property belonging to Kenton Leather Services Ltd; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated; were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £1,400. To pay compensation of £250, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £140.

Georgia Fox

Grangeway, Rushden. Age: 23

On 07/02/21 at Kettering drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 3.5mcg of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Ilie Pogor

Breedon Close, Corby. Age: 36

On 03/08/21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 50mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £507, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £51.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.