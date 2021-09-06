Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Earls Barton, Rushden, Wellingborough and Wollaston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Drew Pettit

Knights Mews, Rushden. Age: 22

In court

On 04/07/21 at Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Inese Kolosova

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 51

On 04/07/21 at Kettering General Hospital assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating her; on 04/07/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay a total of £300 in compensation, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Robert Mort

Ripley Walk, Corby. Age: 35

On 22/08/21 at Best One Newsagents stole Warhammer items to the value of approximately £100; at TK Maxx stole perfume to the value of £19.99; at H&M stole jeans to the value of £29.97.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Paul Clark

Kingfisher Way, Burton Latimer. Age: 33

Between 04/09/20 and 25/11/20 at Raunds sent a female Facebook messages which were of an indecent or grossly offensive for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety; at Clapham sent a female Facebook messages which were of an indecent or grossly offensive for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities, pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128. Restraining order made banning banning contact with three named people, inciting anyone to contact them on his behalf, creating fake social media accounts or doing anything that would cause them harassment, alarm or distress.

Benjamin Johnson

Hookhams Path, Wollaston. Age: 33

On 07/05/21 at Wollaston drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 108mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 24 months. Fined £153, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Darren Gleave

Elderton Way, Earls Barton. Age: 36

On 30/07/21 at Rushden being the driver of a 4x4 when an accident occurred where damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop and give his name and address; when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test, failed to do so; drove without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge og £95.

Charles Langan

Rowlett Road, Corby. Age: 22

On 31/07/21 at Corby were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £66, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Poppy Martin

Doddington Road, Wellingborough. Age: 56

On 01/06/21 at The Embankment, Wellingborough, were in possession of a bladed article, namely a craft knife with a retractable blade.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.