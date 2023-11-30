Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Desborough, Rothwell, Weldon and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Leslie Thompson

Osprey Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 47

Court news

On 10/07/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 160 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Bohdan Kinash

Higham Road, Burton Latimer. Age: 27

On 30/09/23 at Burton Latimer drove an Audi after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 117 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while disqualified; without insurance; took a vehicle without consent and before it was recovered damage was caused to it.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 42 months. To pay costs of £85.

James Ewan

Finland Way, Corby. Age: 33

On 28/10/23 at Corby were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85.

Salifu Bangura

Allan Bank, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 29/10/23 at Northampton General Hospital used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Shannon Leask

East Crescent, Weldon. Age: 23

On 25/08/23 at Leicester assaulted a man by beating him; damaged a police cell; assaulted a police officer by beating her; were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £150.

Andrew Den-Drijver

High Street, Rothwell. Age: 36

On 22/04/23 at Rothwell were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £16.

Benjamin Almond

Church View Road, Desborough. Age: 48

On 29/04/23 at Rothwell damaged a woman’s front door.