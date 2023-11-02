News you can trust since 1897
Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Sywell and Wellingborough

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire
By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 11:55 GMT
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Vicky England

Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age: 53

On 13/07/23 at Wellingborough stole washing detergent worth £24 from Home Bargains; on 12/07/23 at Wellingborough stole Lynx shower gel worth £19.92 from Home Bargains; on 06/10/22 at Kettering stole steak worth £87.90 from Lidl; had a foil lined bag for use in the course of or connection with theft; on 28/11/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 weeks. To pay compensation of £43.92.

Shannon Poulson

Latimer Close, Burton Latimer. Age: 25

On 04/09/23 at Burton Latimer threatened a woman that her car would set on fire.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Jonathon Mitchell

Alexandra Road, Desborough. Age: 43

On 30/09/23 at Northampton were in charge of a Honda after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 147 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 10 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Benjamin Smith

Lewis Road, Kettering. Age: 34

On 05/10/23 at Kettering were in possession of a quantity of amphetamine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80 and to pay costs of £85.

Piotr Wasilewski

Dalkeith Road, Wellingborough. Age: 39

On 01/10/23 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 90 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 17 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Paul Mallory

Buccleuch Street, Kettering. Age: 62

On 12/10/23, being a registered sex offender, failed to comply with notification requirements by failing to notify a change of name within three days at a designated police station.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Alice Threadgold

Ecton Lane, Sywell. Age: 33

On 28/04/23 at Northamptonshire drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Banned from driving for 15 months. Fined £529, to pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £212.

Suzanne Roberts

Shetland Way, Corby. Age: 45

On 28/04/23 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 17 months. To pay costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £114.