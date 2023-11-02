Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Sywell and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Vicky England
Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age: 53
On 13/07/23 at Wellingborough stole washing detergent worth £24 from Home Bargains; on 12/07/23 at Wellingborough stole Lynx shower gel worth £19.92 from Home Bargains; on 06/10/22 at Kettering stole steak worth £87.90 from Lidl; had a foil lined bag for use in the course of or connection with theft; on 28/11/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 weeks. To pay compensation of £43.92.
Shannon Poulson
Latimer Close, Burton Latimer. Age: 25
On 04/09/23 at Burton Latimer threatened a woman that her car would set on fire.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Jonathon Mitchell
Alexandra Road, Desborough. Age: 43
On 30/09/23 at Northampton were in charge of a Honda after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 147 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 10 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Benjamin Smith
Lewis Road, Kettering. Age: 34
On 05/10/23 at Kettering were in possession of a quantity of amphetamine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £80 and to pay costs of £85.
Piotr Wasilewski
Dalkeith Road, Wellingborough. Age: 39
On 01/10/23 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 90 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 17 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Paul Mallory
Buccleuch Street, Kettering. Age: 62
On 12/10/23, being a registered sex offender, failed to comply with notification requirements by failing to notify a change of name within three days at a designated police station.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Alice Threadgold
Ecton Lane, Sywell. Age: 33
On 28/04/23 at Northamptonshire drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Banned from driving for 15 months. Fined £529, to pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £212.
Suzanne Roberts
Shetland Way, Corby. Age: 45
On 28/04/23 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.
Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 17 months. To pay costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £114.