Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Desborough, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Stanwick and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Kieran Grant

Lingfield Walk, Corby. Age: 26

In court

On 26/12/20 at Corby had without reasonable excuse in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a hockey stick.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay a victim surcharge of £95.

Emil Luniewski

Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 15/08/20 at Wellingborough entered a named address which was banned by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people or entering a named street. To pay costs of £150 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Paul Holmes

Stavanger Close, Corby. Age: 41

On 29/10/21 at Corby drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. To complete 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 32 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Toni Johnston

Alice Drive, Burton Latimer. Age: 34

On 30/10/21 at Burton Latimer drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £290, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Patrick Kehoe

Rushton Road, Desborough. Age: 34

On 31/10/21 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Gary Ashby

Queen Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 50

On 27/01/21 at Rushden assaulted a person, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Chloe Molloy

Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 31

On 04/12/21 at Boots, Kettering, stole nails and eyelashes worth £24.50; at Tesco Express, Kettering, stole meat and chocolate worth £59.85.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £59.85.

Timothy Beeby

Keating Road, Corby. Age: 24

On 25/02/21 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Alan Aherne

East Street, Stanwick. Age: 54

On 01/11/21 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £143, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.