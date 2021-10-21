Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Desborough, Irchester, Kettering and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Richard Crown

Rowan Close, Desborough. Age: 50

In court

On 11/09/21 at Desborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £576, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £58.

Philip Moore

Nene Road, Burton Latimer. Age: 38

On 21/05/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four months.

Elliott Denney

Prospect Avenue, Irchester. Age: 24

On 11/09/21 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £525, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £53.

Natalia Gallacher

Gainsborough Road, Corby. Age: 37

On 05/01/21 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him; damaged a man’s coffee table.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £50, to pay costs of £85.

Daniel Jarvis

Windermere Drive, Corby. Age: 49

On 11/09/21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £230, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Joga Sandhu

Myrtle Road, Kettering. Age: 40

On 29/11/20 at A14 Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £461, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £46.

James Worboys

Highfield Road, Rushden. Age: 40

On 25/11/20 at Rushden damaged a fence worth £2,500 belonging to Rushden Academy.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. To pay compensation of £2,200.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.