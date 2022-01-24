Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Desborough, Great Oxendon, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Lawrence Conners

Harborough Road, Great Oxendon. Age: 56

In court

On 21/11/21 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £154, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Amanda Stocker

Windmill Avenue, Kettering. Age: 35

On 20/11/21 at Silver Street, Kettering, were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £20, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Michael McHugh

Chaffinch Road, Desborough. Age: 36

Between 13/09/20 and 26/10/20 pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman; on 13/09/20 at Northampton damaged a sink, fan and toy belonging to a woman.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with an electronic tag for 12 weeks and rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or visiting a named street. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Helen Gamble

Balfour Street, Kettering. Age: 53

On 25/12/21 at A6 Rothwell drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 23 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Steven Claridge

St Rochus Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 23/12/21 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £406, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £41.

Cathryn Ray

St Crispin Close, Burton Latimer. Age: 69

On 24/12/21 at Burton Latimer drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £345, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £35.

Kayne Brown

Shoreham Court, Corby. Age: 20

On 26/12/21 at Corby were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £293, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Veaceslav Culeac

Wagtail Walk, Corby. Age: 38

On 23/12/21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £922, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £92.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.