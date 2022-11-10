Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Desborough and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Sean Hamblin

Harrowden Road, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 03/08/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm; stole alcohol worth £9.99 from Aldi.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 32 weeks suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and abstain from consuming alcohol for 60 days. To pay compensation of £100.

Carl Newcomb

Coverdale Close, Corby. Age: 34

On 31/08/22 at Northampton when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Kris Bailes

Farborough Close, Corby. Age: 30

On 29/07/22 at A6003, Corby, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £200.

Michael Henderson

Pen Green Lane, Corby. Age: 34

On 27/07/22 at The Corby Candle damaged a glass partition.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Brian Scott

Austin Rise, Burton Latimer. Age: 24

On 15/05/22 at Kettering were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Stacey Irving

High Street, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 07/06/22 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer; at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer; used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause persons to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used; assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and abstain from consuming alcohol for 120 days. To pay compensation of £300.

Joseph Burns

Bowness, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 12/08/22 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 117 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; being the driver of a vehicle where an accident occurred and damage was cause to another vehicle, failed to stop and give his name and address; assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 25 months. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Rebecca Avilia

Station Road, Desborough. Age: 34

On 01/03/22 to 19/03/22 pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a man; attempted to damage property worth £300 belonging to a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people or visiting a named address. Fined £460, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £46.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

