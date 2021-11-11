Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Desborough and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Jake Gibson

Dalkeith Road, Wellingborough. Age: 26

In court

On 25/09/21 at Irthlingborough damaged a man’s vehicle; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £160, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Reece Croucher

Cadwell Close, Burton Latimer. Age: 24

On 26/09/21 at Burton Latimer drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Lee Mitchell

Culross Walk, Corby. Age: 34

On 25/09/21 at Corby stole meat worth £189.41 from Marks & Spencer; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £160, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Stuart Stevens

Swinburne Road, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 09/10/21 at Wellingborough failed to comply with sex offender notification requirements by staying at a hotel for a period of seven days or longer; on 11/10/21 at Wellingborough failed to comply with sex offender notification requirements by leaving the hotel and failing to notify of a sole or main residence.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £128.

Anthony Gayle

Linnet Close, Wellingborough. Age: 62

On 26/06/20 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Aleksandr Jakuboskis

Buttercup Close, Corby. Age: 39

On 23/10/21 at Corby drove a Lexus after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while disqualified from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 60 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 46 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Bogdan Kurasz

Pen Green Road, Corby. Age: 46

On 10/07/21 had a knife with a blade exceeding 3in in a public place.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £122.

Jordan Scott

Redwood Close, Desborough. Age: 21

On 23/06/21 at Desborough assaulted a woman by beating her; were in possession of cannabis; between 26/07/21 and 24/10/21 at Desborough pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman; were in breach of a suspended sentence and community order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 21 weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.