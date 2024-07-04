Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby and Rushden

By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 10:06 BST
A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Dominic Watts

Latimer Close, Burton Latimer. Age: 30

Court news

On 28/05/24 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for two years. To pay costs of £85.

Wendy Crawford

Shakespeare Way, Corby. Age: 58

On 29/05/24 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with a 100-day alcohol abstinence requirement and rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 28 months. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Christopher Courtman

Finland Way, Corby. Age: 34

On 01/06/24 at Northampton were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £16.

David Caldwell

No fixed address. Age: 45

On 02/06/24 at Corby stole items worth £167 from Shell; on 07/06/24 at Corby stole items worth £117.43 from Shell; on 08/06/24 at Corby stole items worth £117.84 from Shell; on 21/06/24 at Corby stole items worth £119.75 from One Stop; on 22/06/24 at Corby stole items worth £89.95 from One Stop.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £554.13.

Robert Mort

Ripley Walk, Corby. Age: 38

On 16/06/24 at Corby stole items worth £70 from One Stop; on 17/06/24 at Corby stole items worth £24 from Co-op; stole items worth £40 from One Stop; on 22/06/24 at Corby stole items worth £430 from Shell.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks. To pay compensation of £564.

Trevor Booth

Beverley Walk, Corby. Age: 28

On 24/06/24 at Corby operated private mode in a browser which was banned by a sexual harm prevention order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Mikey-Lee Gibbs

High Street, Rushden. Age: 39

On 22/04/24 at Rushden stole laundry products from Co-op; on 23/04/24 at Rushden stole meat and ice cream from Co-op; on 26/04/24 at Rushden stole cleaning products from Iceland; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £50 and costs of £85.