Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby and Rushden
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Dominic Watts
Latimer Close, Burton Latimer. Age: 30
On 28/05/24 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for two years. To pay costs of £85.
Wendy Crawford
Shakespeare Way, Corby. Age: 58
On 29/05/24 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with a 100-day alcohol abstinence requirement and rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 28 months. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.
Christopher Courtman
Finland Way, Corby. Age: 34
On 01/06/24 at Northampton were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £16.
David Caldwell
No fixed address. Age: 45
On 02/06/24 at Corby stole items worth £167 from Shell; on 07/06/24 at Corby stole items worth £117.43 from Shell; on 08/06/24 at Corby stole items worth £117.84 from Shell; on 21/06/24 at Corby stole items worth £119.75 from One Stop; on 22/06/24 at Corby stole items worth £89.95 from One Stop.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £554.13.
Robert Mort
Ripley Walk, Corby. Age: 38
On 16/06/24 at Corby stole items worth £70 from One Stop; on 17/06/24 at Corby stole items worth £24 from Co-op; stole items worth £40 from One Stop; on 22/06/24 at Corby stole items worth £430 from Shell.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks. To pay compensation of £564.
Trevor Booth
Beverley Walk, Corby. Age: 28
On 24/06/24 at Corby operated private mode in a browser which was banned by a sexual harm prevention order.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Mikey-Lee Gibbs
High Street, Rushden. Age: 39
On 22/04/24 at Rushden stole laundry products from Co-op; on 23/04/24 at Rushden stole meat and ice cream from Co-op; on 26/04/24 at Rushden stole cleaning products from Iceland; assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £50 and costs of £85.