Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Clipston, Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Przemyslaw Pawlak

Green Lane, Kettering. Age: 37

In court

On 24/10/21 at Kettering drove a Ford Fiesta after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 116 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 180 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 28 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Amos Makuyana

Wilce Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 30/05/21 at Northamptonshire damaged a man’s VW Beetle to the value of £500; damaged a person’s vehicle to the value of £2,000; damaged a man’s VW Up to the value of £1,000; damaged a woman’s Nissan to the value of £1,400; damaged a woman’s Ford Focus to a value unknown; damaged a man’s Toyota to the value of £1,427.63; damaged a man’s Vauxhall Meriva to the value of £1,000; damaged a man’s Citroen to a value unknown; damaged a woman’s Hyundai to the value of £1,000; damaged a man’s Citroen to the value of £1,000.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of a total of £4,200.

Laura Morrison

Steyning Close, Corby. Age: 29

On 20/11/21 at BP Fourways, Corby, stole three bottles of wine and a packet of Percy Pigs.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Dwane Simpson

Sandpiper Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 20/11/21 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £415, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £42.

Timothy Benke

Kelmarsh Road, Clipston. Age: 35

On 17/03/21 at Clipston produced 22 mature plants of cannabis and 24 immature plants of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Ryan Johnson

Minden Close, Corby. Age: 21

On 06/06/21 at Corby were in possession of cannabis; drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 4mcg of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £367, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £36.

Demi Darby

Kennet Close, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 20/11/21 at BP Fourways, Corby, stole wine and food of a value unknown.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Jolene Scott

Austin Rise, Burton Latimer. Age: 25

On 20/11/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.