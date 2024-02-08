Who’s been sentenced from Broughton, Kettering, Pipewell, Raunds, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Brian Cinnamand

Rotton Row, Raunds. Age: 54

Between 30/06/20 and 18/08/20 at Rushden made indecent photographs, namely five category A images of a child; made indecent photographs, namely 12 category C images of a child; made indecent photographs, namely 10 category B images of a child.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight months suspended for 21 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To register with police as a sex offender for 10 years and to be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years. To pay a victim surcharge of £156.

Craig Quilter

Jubilee Street, Rothwell. Age: 39

On 29/07/23 at Northampton stole steaks, chocolates and laundry products worth £322.70 from Co-op; on 04/08/23 at Northampton stole five boxes of chocolates worth £199.50 from Co-op; on 21/08/23 at Northampton stole six boxes of chocolates worth £162 from Co-op; on 25/08/23 at Northampton stole chocolates worth £201.90 from Co-op; on 26/08/23 at Northampton stole 10 boxes of chocolates worth £390 from Co-op; on 28/08/23 at Northampton stole steaks, chicken and chocolates worth £366.74 from Co-op; on 29/08/23 at Northampton stole chicken breasts and laundry products worth £116 from Co-op; on 02/09/23 at Northampton stole chicken breasts, burgers and ham worth £205 from Co-op; on 04/09/23 at Northampton stole 12 bottles of laundry products and 10 bags of cheese worth £145.87 from Co-op; on 21/09/23 at Northampton stole laundry products and cheese worth £145.87 from Co-op; stole laundry products and cheese worth £68 from Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 40 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £1,000.

Gary Eaton

Washbrook Road, Rushden. Age: 34

On 08/07/23 at Rushden were in possession of cannabis and cannabis resin; were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £120.

Marc Birney

Oakley Road, Pipewell. Age: 42

On 19/08/23 at Kettering drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £120 and to pay costs of £85.

Kevin Christopher

Northampton Road, Broughton. Age: 63

On 01/10/23 at Broughton possessed an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster knife, in private.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £293. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £117.

Alan Smith

Cedar Road, Kettering. Age: 47

On 11/07/23 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Driving record endorsed with six points. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Rhyston Kelly

York Road, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 23/08/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Lee Matthews

Laurel Road, Kettering. Age: 51

On 25/10/23 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; on 03/11/23 at Kettering had a kitchen knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.