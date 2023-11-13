Who’s been sentenced from Broughton, Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Taylor-Lee Fitzgerald
Whitley Close, Irthlingborough. Age: 19
On 09/10/23 at Higham Ferrers stole food and drink worth £173.69 from Co-op.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £58, costs of £43 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Lee Robins
Northampton Road, Broughton. Age: 42
On 25/06/23 at Northampton stole a man’s wallet; on 11/08/23 at Northampton were in possession of a wrap of diamorphine.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £85.
Arturs Prikna
Avondale Road, Kettering. Age: 30
On 10/07/21 at Kettering were in possession of a knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.
Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months. To carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Stuart McCreadie
Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 44
Between 18/06/22 and 06/09/22 at Northamptonshire pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man and the offence was racially aggravated.
Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £120. To pay compensation of £500, costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Margaret Walker
Deben Walk, Corby. Age: 38
On 30/04/23 at Corby stole laundry powder and meat worth £200 from Co-op; on 08/06/23 at Corby stole alcohol and Lego worth £500 from B&M.
Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for eight weeks. To pay compensation of £350.
Neal Humphreys
Rockingham Close, Kettering. Age: 48
On 15/04/22 at Wicksteed Park assaulted a woman by beating and the offence was racially aggravated.
Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 52 weeks. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100 and costs of £300.
Lee Smith
Winstanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 55
On 07/12/22 at Kettering dishonestly received stolen goods, namely chocolates worth £80 from Tesco; on 22/12/22 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 02/03/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £240. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £96.