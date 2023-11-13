News you can trust since 1897
Who’s been sentenced from Broughton, Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire
By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 21:01 GMT
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Taylor-Lee Fitzgerald

Whitley Close, Irthlingborough. Age: 19

On 09/10/23 at Higham Ferrers stole food and drink worth £173.69 from Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £58, costs of £43 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Lee Robins

Northampton Road, Broughton. Age: 42

On 25/06/23 at Northampton stole a man’s wallet; on 11/08/23 at Northampton were in possession of a wrap of diamorphine.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £85.

Arturs Prikna

Avondale Road, Kettering. Age: 30

On 10/07/21 at Kettering were in possession of a knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months. To carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Stuart McCreadie

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 44

Between 18/06/22 and 06/09/22 at Northamptonshire pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £120. To pay compensation of £500, costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Margaret Walker

Deben Walk, Corby. Age: 38

On 30/04/23 at Corby stole laundry powder and meat worth £200 from Co-op; on 08/06/23 at Corby stole alcohol and Lego worth £500 from B&M.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for eight weeks. To pay compensation of £350.

Neal Humphreys

Rockingham Close, Kettering. Age: 48

On 15/04/22 at Wicksteed Park assaulted a woman by beating and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 52 weeks. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100 and costs of £300.

Lee Smith

Winstanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 55

On 07/12/22 at Kettering dishonestly received stolen goods, namely chocolates worth £80 from Tesco; on 22/12/22 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 02/03/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £96.