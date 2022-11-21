Who's been sentenced from Broughton, Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Jake Moynagh

Wensleydale Park, Corby. Age: 25

Court news

On 17/09/22 at the borough of Haringey were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £323, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £129.

David Mburu

Centaine Road, Rushden. Age: 44

On 31/07/22 at Rushden drove a Toyota while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for two years. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Anthony Rawle

Cherry Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 31

On 12/09/22 at Rushden stole burgers and steaks worth £14.90 from Sainsbury’s; on 12/07/22 at Irthlingborough stole beer worth £20 from Co-op; on 31/10/22 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 03/11/22 at Rushden stole tea and coffee worth £13.50 from Sainsbury’s; stole burgers and steaks worth £68 from Sainsbury’s.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £101.50 and costs of £85.

Peter Tierney

Waver Close, Corby. Age: 40

On 22/08/22 at Ingoldmells used towards a person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used; on 14/09/22 at Boston failed to surrender; on 19/10/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 weeks. To pay a victim surcharge of £154.

Jardine Dewar

British Lane, Kettering. Age: 31

On 12/04/22 at Kettering stole alcohol worth £303 from Sainsbury’s.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £200.

James Marrett

Belvedere Road, Kettering. Age: 49

On 16/09/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £184, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £74.

Claire McEntee

Wellingborough Road, Broughton. Age: 38

On 17/09/22 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 15 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Maxi Milan

Willow Brook Road, Corby. Age: 50

On 01/08/22 at A43, Broughton, drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 70 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for three months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

