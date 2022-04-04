Who's been sentenced from Broughton, Corby, Desborough, Rothwell and Weldon

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Wayne Barton

Hilltop Avenue, Desborough. Age: 28

Court news

On 14/09/21 at Desborough drove while disqualified; without insurance; on 11/03/22 failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £133, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Daniel Montgomery

Waver Close, Corby. Age: 35

On 20/02/20 at Corby with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; damaged the wing mirror of a man’s car; damaged a man’s TV and window; damaged a woman’s carpet, flooring and three windows.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with four named people or entering two named streets. To pay compensation of £2,120.40, costs of £350 and a victim surcharge of £90.

Thomas Finnegan

Dorking Walk, Corby. Age: 35

On 06/11/21 at Wansford were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Constantin Cojuhari

Silvester Road, Weldon. Age: 30

On 09/10/21 at Corby when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Proved in absence. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To carry out 75 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Alex Giles

Kettering Road, Broughton. Age: 21

On 20/02/22 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £583, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £58. Driving record endorsed with six points.

John Stuart

Blake Road, Corby. Age: 34

On 20/02/22 at Corby had in a public place a 2ft long sword.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities.

David Dobson

Crispin Street, Rothwell. Age: 46

On 26/02/22 at Rothwell drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 26 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.