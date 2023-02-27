Who's been sentenced from Broughton, Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Weldon and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Dean Vujonovic

Lower Pastures, Corby. Age: 21

On 19/08/21 at Northamptonshire assaulted a woman by beating her; at Corby made a threat to kill a woman; damaged a woman’s Vauxhall; assaulted a woman by beating her; were in possession of cannabis; stole a woman’s dash-cam; between 01/09/19 and 30/09/20 at Desborough repeatedly or continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive towards a woman.

Plea: Guilty to 2021 offences, not guilty to coercive control. Verdict on coercive control: Proved in absence. Jailed for 12 months suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Restraining orders made banning contact with two named women. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £122.

Sebastian Chelariu

Lapwing Close, Corby. Age: 28

On 25/12/22 at Kettering were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

John Hannah

Hillside Crescent, Weldon. Age: 63

On 22/12/22 at Corby drove a Land Rover after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £203, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £81.

Harry Rainbow

Silver Street, Broughton. Age: 29

On 30/10/22 at Alfred Street, Kettering, had a lock knife; on 31/10/22 at Alfred Street, Kettering, had a lock knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Billy-Jo Holland

Braybrooke Road, Desborough. Age: 26

On 24/12/22 at Lower Street, Kettering, assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £560. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £224.

Benjamin Halfhide

Field Street, Kettering. Age: 41

On 25/12/22 at Kettering drove a scooter after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 28 months. Fined £832, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £333.

Jacob Hooper

Kilborn Road, Wellingborough. Age: 20

On 22/09/22 at Tresham College, Kettering, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Fined £348. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £120 and a victim surcharge of £139.

Raymond Winfield

Cross Road, Wellingborough. Age: 72

On 03/06/21 at Wellingborough being a registered sex offender failed to comply with notification requirements; failed to comply with notification requirements.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months. To be under an electronic curfew for two months. To pay costs of £350 and a victim surcharge of £128.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.