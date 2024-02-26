Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Claire Hind

Pen Green Lane, Corby. Age: 41

On 17/01/24 at Corby stole items worth £46.14 from The Range; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

David Lee

No fixed address. Age: 41

On 17/01/24 at Isham had a knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

James Miller

Wellingborough Road, Broughton. Age: 37

On 29/12/23 at Kettering used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause them to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

William Moore

Grizedale Close, Corby. Age: 52

On 20/01/24 at Corby drove a BMW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £400, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £160.

Dajana Moryc

Scotter Walk, Corby. Age: 27

On 08/09/23 at Corby caused serious injury to a person by driving without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Maria Rush

Chestnut Avenue, Kettering. Age: 35

On 25/07/23 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Zakos Michael

No fixed address. Age: 29

On 02/09/23 at Kettering breached a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Samuel Connolly

No fixed address. Age: 24

On 15/01/24 at Kettering stole laundry detergents worth £150 from Tesco; stole laundry detergents worth £70 from Tesco; on 23/01/24 at Kettering stole packs of butter worth £30 from Tesco; stole energy drinks and laundry items worth £230 from Tesco; on 24/01/24 at Kettering stole cases of cakes worth £100 from Tesco; on 09/02/24 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis.