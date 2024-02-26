Who’s been sentenced from Broughton, Corby and Kettering
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Claire Hind
Pen Green Lane, Corby. Age: 41
On 17/01/24 at Corby stole items worth £46.14 from The Range; assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
David Lee
No fixed address. Age: 41
On 17/01/24 at Isham had a knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
James Miller
Wellingborough Road, Broughton. Age: 37
On 29/12/23 at Kettering used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause them to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
William Moore
Grizedale Close, Corby. Age: 52
On 20/01/24 at Corby drove a BMW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £400, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £160.
Dajana Moryc
Scotter Walk, Corby. Age: 27
On 08/09/23 at Corby caused serious injury to a person by driving without due care and attention.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Maria Rush
Chestnut Avenue, Kettering. Age: 35
On 25/07/23 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Zakos Michael
No fixed address. Age: 29
On 02/09/23 at Kettering breached a restraining order.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Samuel Connolly
No fixed address. Age: 24
On 15/01/24 at Kettering stole laundry detergents worth £150 from Tesco; stole laundry detergents worth £70 from Tesco; on 23/01/24 at Kettering stole packs of butter worth £30 from Tesco; stole energy drinks and laundry items worth £230 from Tesco; on 24/01/24 at Kettering stole cases of cakes worth £100 from Tesco; on 09/02/24 at Kettering were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay compensation of £580.