Who's been sentenced from Broughton, Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Thomas Findlay

Daniell Walk, Corby. Age: 24

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 27/12/20 at Corby damaged a window to the value of £200-£300 belonging to Corby Borough Council.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. To pay compensation of £250, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Jodie Hescott

Malham Court, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 19/12/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 140 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Peter Konarczak

Kingswood Place, Corby. Age: 75

On 21/02/22 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order made banning contact with a named man or entering the curtilage of a named address. To pay compensation of £536, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Nathan McBain

Carter Avenue, Broughton. Age: 31

On 17/06/22 at Silver Street, Kettering, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe that immediate

unlawful violence would be used; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Colm McGowan

Croxen Close, Burton Latimer. Age: 41

On 16/06/22 at Burton Latimer drove an Audi after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 90 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

James Clifford

Wensleydale Park, Corby. Age: 30

On 15/07/22 at Corby attended a location which was banned by a restraining order.Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for two years. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Jason Ribchester

Broadlands Close, Rushden. Age: 47

On 12/06/22 at Rushden used towards another threatening, abusive or

insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that

immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and a six-month exclusion from a named address. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Florin Panciu

Washington Square, Kettering. Age: 27

On 16/06/22 at Stamford Road, Kettering, drove an electric scooter while disqualified from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £415, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £166.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.