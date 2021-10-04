Who's been sentenced from Brigstock, Corby, Rothwell, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Perry O’Boyle

Townsend Close, Wellingborough. Age: 28

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In court

On 25/01/20 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 135 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman. To pay costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Rebecca Romero-Cavero

Mauntley Avenue, Brigstock. Age: 43

On 24/08/21 at A14 Kettering and Junction 9 slip road drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £42, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Charles Conner

Studfall Avenue, Corby. Age: 31

On 26/06/21 at A43 Kettering were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £531, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £51.

Bradley Chambers

Station Road, Thrapston. Age: 35

On 18/08/21 at A6116 drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £240, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Kelly Marshall

Whiteman Lane, Rothwell. Age: 42

On 26/08/21 at Rothwell with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Brian Breakell

Bede Close, Corby. Age: 53

On 27/08/21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £350, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £35.

Garfield Stone

Tollgate Place, Corby. Age: 56

On 15/03/20 at Corby had an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a screwdriver.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Proved in absence. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £122.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.