Who's been sentenced from Brigstock, Corby, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden, Weldon and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

James Keenoo

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 33

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 12/03/22 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £460, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £46.

Gary Eaton

Washbrook Road, Rushden. Age: 32

On 20/11/21 at The Gloucester pub in Wellingborough assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Peter West

Greening Road, Rothwell. Age: 57

On 16/01/22 at Kettering drove a Peugeot after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £500 and to pay a victim surcharge of £50.

Riaz Rahman

Cannon Street, Wellingborough. Age: 19

On 22/01/22 at Wellingborough were in possession of a kitchen knife; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with an electronic curfew for 16 weeks. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

James Frostwick

Gordon Street, Kettering. Age: 29

On 11/03/22 at A45 Nene Valley Way, Rushden, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £450, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £45.

Robin Arch-Jones

Lingfield Walk, Corby. Age: 33

On 12/03/22 at Kettering drove an Audi after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Matthew Kerr-Morgan

Fellows Close, Weldon. Age: 21

On 13/03/22 at Weldon used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Roger Carty

High Street, Brigstock. Age: 41

On 15/03/22 at Corby committed fraud by dishonestly making a false representation by placing the registration plates of one vehicle on another, hiding the identity of his vehicle to avoid paying for insurance and MOT; drove without insurance; when no test certificate had been issued.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £968, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £97. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.