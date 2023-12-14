Who’s been sentenced from Brigstock, Corby, Desborough, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Mawsley
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Joanna Taylor
Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 40
On 15/03/23 at Corby stole items from Tesco; on 28/03/23 at Kettering stole duvets worth £345 from Dunelm; assaulted a man by beating him; on 05/06/23 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 23/07/23 at Corby stole food from One Stop; on 14/08/23 at Corby stole meat worth £50 from One Stop; on 15/08/23 at Kettering stole alcohol worth £301 from Tesco; on 27/08/23 at Corby stole alcohol worth £200 from M&S; on 21/09/23 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 31/10/23 at Corby stole items worth £191.51 from Tesco; on 01/11/23 at Corby stole items worth £118 from Tesco; on 13/11/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £744.50.
Harry Richardson
Loddington Way, Mawsley. Age: 22
On 10/11/23 at Broughton drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £276, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £110.
Richard Prims
Cannock Road, Corby. Age: 41
On 11/11/23 at Northampton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £576, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £230.
Max Tyrell
Addington Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 24
On 11/11/23 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £448, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £179.
Jamie Kirk
Green Crescent, Desborough. Age: 33
On 01/09/23 at Desborough damaged a police van; were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Kes Thompson
Mill Road, Kettering. Age: 18
On 21/10/23 at Kettering had a kitchen knife in a public place; had a kitchen knife in a public place; had a kitchen knife in a public place; had a kitchen knife in a public place; on 06/11/23 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating and the offence was racially aggravated; damaged property and the offence was racially aggravated; assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight months suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and pay compensation of £300.
Nikiforous Jevgenijs
Willow Brook Road, Corby. Age: 31
On 11/11/23 at Corby drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 30 months. Fined £212, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Dean Cloono
Back Lane, Brigstock. Age: 40
On 12/11/23 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.