Who’s been sentenced from Brigstock, Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Mitchell Mills

Queensway, Burton Latimer. Age: 27

On 05/03/23 at Northampton stole a woman’s debit card; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks suspended for six months. To pay compensation of £250 and costs of £85.

Scott Taylor

Barnards Way, Brigstock. Age: 51

Between 15/06/23 and 23/06/23 at Northamptonshire pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman by installing a tracker on her vehicle and following her on numerous occasions.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or attending a named street. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

James Dellow

Wilby Close, Corby. Age: 32

On 16/06/23 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a woman by beating her; damaged a woman’s door.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or attending a named address. Fined £166. To pay compensation of £166, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Mark Ross

Dalkeith Road, Wellingborough. Age: 55

On 14/10/23 at Wellingborough had a kitchen knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Jack Gavan

Grangeway, Rushden. Age: 26

On 12/12/23 at Rushden stole food worth £14 from Co-op; on 18/12/23 at Rushden stole four bottles of spirits and one box of beer worth £110 from Asda; on 31/12/23 at Rushden stole meat worth £75 from Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £250.

Gemma Vickery

Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 34

Between 23/01/17 and 24/03/19 at Corby dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions in the prescribed manner of a change in circumstances which she knew would affect her entitlement to Carer’s Allowance; on 03/03/17 at Corby with a view to obtaining a benefit dishonestly made a statement or representation to the Department for Work and Pensions which was false.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for 25 weeks suspended for 24 months.

Raman Suman

The Oval, Kettering. Age: 50

On 28/08/20 at Woodford used and threatened violence on a person which was banned by a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for two years. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people, going to any address where he believes either to be residing or going to a named address. To pay costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Phillip Dixon

Gardners Crescent, Kettering. Age: 49

On 07/08/23 at Kettering interfered with a vehicle with the intention that an offence of theft would be committed; assaulted a police officer by beating him; resisted a constable in the execution of his duty.