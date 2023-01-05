Who's been sentenced from Brigstock, Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering, Raunds and Wellingborough
In court
The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:
Marvellous Entiriwaa
Wellington Street, Kettering. Age: 31
On 26/11/22 at London Road, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 38 months. Fined £480, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £192.
Gary Sanders
No fixed address. Age: 35
On 09/10/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks. To pay compensation of £300.
Alexandru Niscoveanu
Alexandra Road, Wellingborough. Age: 39
On 29/01/22 at Northampton made contact, shouted offensive comments and used threatening and abusive contact towards a woman which intimidated, harassed and pestered her, which was banned by a non-molestation order; attended an address and was within 100m of it which was banned by a non-molestation order.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £95.
Daniel Wilson
Gosforth, Wellingborough. Age: 28
On 13/10/22 damaged a window at Kettering General Hospital; on 08/12/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £200.
Ian Lawson
Templar Road, Kettering. Age: 43
On 27/11/22 at Kettering drove a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £1,000, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £400.
Samantha Lavin
Kelmarsh Avenue, Raunds. Age: 44
On 05/11/22 at Ecton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for five years. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Alexandru Rusnac
Milton Road, Corby. Age: 21
On 26/09/22 at Oakley Road, Corby, drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Lewis Knott
Addis Close, Burton Latimer. Age: 18
On 30/08/22 at Northfield Avenue, Kettering, were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £133, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £53.
Aida Lai
Sandlands Avenue, Brigstock. Age: 35
On 27/11/22 at Rushton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £1,045, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £418.
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
You can read more about what to expect if you have appeared in court on the IPSO website HERE.