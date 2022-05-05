Who's been sentenced from Braybrooke, Corby, Kettering, Raunds and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Tanya Beadle

Perkins Close, Corby. Age: 41

Court news

On 05/03/20 at Corby drove a Hyundai after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 128 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for three years. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Kaige Buckland

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 29/03/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a police constable.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Danny James

Wellington Road, Raunds. Age: 22

On 27/03/22 at McDonald’s, Burton Latimer, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £415, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £42.

Sam Hartnett

Sydney Street, Kettering. Age: 37

On 03/04/22 at Kettering damaged a window belonging to Sam’s Chicken.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £166, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34. To pay compensation of £1,900 relating to an offence taken into consideration.

Benjamin Brown

Ford Street, Kettering. Age: 28

On 02/04/22 at A6 Burton Latimer drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £450, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £45.

Stephen Kerti-Attfield

Castle Bank, Braybrooke. Age: 31

On 11/08/21 at Kettering damaged a man’s Citroen to the value of £150.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Nathan Gilbert

Centenary Way, Raunds. Age: 50

On 08/12/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman; on 18/11/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.