Who’s been sentenced from Bozeat, Corby, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Ricky Bisland

Robert Street, Bozeat. Age: 36

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 25/01/23 at Wellingborough damaged a woman’s door; on 04/12/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Fined £108. To pay costs of £350 and a victim surcharge of £43.

Kialeigh Steels

Boughton Road, Corby. Age: 19

On 03/08/23 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £100 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Andrew Shanks

Lincoln Way, Corby. Age: 57

On 27/10/23 at Corby were in possession of 37 wraps of diamorphine with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 28 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £228.

Kristians Jegroves

Park Road, Wellingborough. Age: 39

On 19/03/23 at Wellingborough damaged a man’s shirt.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people or going to a named address. To pay compensation of £40, costs of £60 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Andrew Bond

St James Close, Rushden. Age: 58

On 16/03/15 at Northamptonshire dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions in the prescribed manner of a change of circumstances which he knew would affect his entitlement to carer’s allowance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Zdenka Muchena

Purbeck Drive, Corby. Age: 36

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 27/01/24 at Kettering drove a Mercedes after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Leah Smith

Peveril Street, Kettering. Age: 18

On 27/01/24 at Kettering resisted a constable in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Kara Trietline

Welland Close, Raunds. Age: 46

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 27/01/24 at Raunds drove a Peugeot after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.