Who’s been sentenced from Bozeat, Corby, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Ricky Bisland
Robert Street, Bozeat. Age: 36
On 25/01/23 at Wellingborough damaged a woman’s door; on 04/12/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £108. To pay costs of £350 and a victim surcharge of £43.
Kialeigh Steels
Boughton Road, Corby. Age: 19
On 03/08/23 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £100 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Andrew Shanks
Lincoln Way, Corby. Age: 57
On 27/10/23 at Corby were in possession of 37 wraps of diamorphine with intent to supply.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 28 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £228.
Kristians Jegroves
Park Road, Wellingborough. Age: 39
On 19/03/23 at Wellingborough damaged a man’s shirt.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people or going to a named address. To pay compensation of £40, costs of £60 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Andrew Bond
St James Close, Rushden. Age: 58
On 16/03/15 at Northamptonshire dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions in the prescribed manner of a change of circumstances which he knew would affect his entitlement to carer’s allowance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Zdenka Muchena
Purbeck Drive, Corby. Age: 36
On 27/01/24 at Kettering drove a Mercedes after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Leah Smith
Peveril Street, Kettering. Age: 18
On 27/01/24 at Kettering resisted a constable in the execution of his duty.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Kara Trietline
Welland Close, Raunds. Age: 46
On 27/01/24 at Raunds drove a Peugeot after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £787, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £315.