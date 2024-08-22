Who’s been sentenced from Bozeat, Corby, Kettering, Polebrook, Rushden and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Anthony Church

Stoney Piece Close, Bozeat. Age: 33

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest results from our local courts

On 07/07/24 at Wellingborough threatened a man that a woman’s house and car would be burnt down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Fined £750. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £300.

Ryan Appleton

Main Street, Polebrook. Age: 27

On 28/01/24 at Oundle sent three voicemails that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Maria Hatton

Gloucester Crescent, Rushden. Age: 40

Between 09/04/24 and 31/05/24 at Northamptonshire sent emails which were prohibited by a non-molestation order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £24.

Todd Brayfield

Pytchley Road, Kettering. Age: 28

On 23/06/24 at Irthlingborough damaged a Mercedes; breached a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £300, to pay compensation of £350 and costs of £85.

Jordan Lang

Tybalt Close, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 05/08/24 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance; failed to stop when required to do so by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £200 and to pay costs of £85.

Robert Gray

Newark Drive, Corby. Age: 53

On 03/08/24 at Kettering stole goods from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £154.