Who’s been sentenced from Bozeat, Corby, Kettering, Polebrook, Rushden and Wellingborough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Anthony Church
Stoney Piece Close, Bozeat. Age: 33
On 07/07/24 at Wellingborough threatened a man that a woman’s house and car would be burnt down.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £750. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £300.
Ryan Appleton
Main Street, Polebrook. Age: 27
On 28/01/24 at Oundle sent three voicemails that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.
Maria Hatton
Gloucester Crescent, Rushden. Age: 40
Between 09/04/24 and 31/05/24 at Northamptonshire sent emails which were prohibited by a non-molestation order.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £24.
Todd Brayfield
Pytchley Road, Kettering. Age: 28
On 23/06/24 at Irthlingborough damaged a Mercedes; breached a restraining order.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £300, to pay compensation of £350 and costs of £85.
Jordan Lang
Tybalt Close, Wellingborough. Age: 23
On 05/08/24 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance; failed to stop when required to do so by police.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £200 and to pay costs of £85.
Robert Gray
Newark Drive, Corby. Age: 53
On 03/08/24 at Kettering stole goods from Tesco.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £154.