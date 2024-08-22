Who’s been sentenced from Bozeat, Corby, Kettering, Polebrook, Rushden and Wellingborough

By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 8th Aug 2024, 10:49 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 10:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Anthony Church

Stoney Piece Close, Bozeat. Age: 33

The latest results from our local courtsThe latest results from our local courts
The latest results from our local courts

On 07/07/24 at Wellingborough threatened a man that a woman’s house and car would be burnt down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Fined £750. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £300.

Ryan Appleton

Main Street, Polebrook. Age: 27

On 28/01/24 at Oundle sent three voicemails that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Maria Hatton

Gloucester Crescent, Rushden. Age: 40

Between 09/04/24 and 31/05/24 at Northamptonshire sent emails which were prohibited by a non-molestation order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £24.

Todd Brayfield

Pytchley Road, Kettering. Age: 28

On 23/06/24 at Irthlingborough damaged a Mercedes; breached a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £300, to pay compensation of £350 and costs of £85.

Jordan Lang

Tybalt Close, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 05/08/24 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance; failed to stop when required to do so by police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £200 and to pay costs of £85.

Robert Gray

Newark Drive, Corby. Age: 53

On 03/08/24 at Kettering stole goods from Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £154.