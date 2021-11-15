Who's been sentenced from Bozeat, Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough
In court
The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:
John Barker
Grafton Street, Kettering. Age: 61
On 09/07/21 at Kettering assaulted a man; on 23/03/21 at Kettering with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and an electronically monitored curfew for 16 weeks. To pay compensation of a total of £200.
Karolis Pacunskas
Balfour Street, Kettering. Age: 33
On 14/08/21 at Kettering drove an Audi after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 40 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 20 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.
Steffan Massimo
Scott Road, Kettering. Age: 40
On 22/05/21 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.
James Flecknor
Ripley Walk, Corby. Age: 28
On 24/04/21 at Corby drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 14 mcg if drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £160, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Filip Sawko
Carrington Street, Kettering. Age: 31
On 29/09/2021 at Meadow Road, Kettering, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £23, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Donna Pancoust
London Road, Bozeat. Age: 38
On 15/07/21 at Wollaston drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 135 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 30 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.
Jordan Graver
Central Avenue, Kettering. Age: 23
On 02/10/21 at Kettering were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £92, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Marcin Lawecki
Sandpiper Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 41
On 18/07/21 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 137ug of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 48 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
You can read more about what to expect if you have appeared in court on the IPSO website HERE