Who's been sentenced from Bozeat, Corby, Higham Ferrers and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Igor Cascaval

Carron Close, Corby. Age: 29

On 05/10/22 at Kettering assaulted a custody detention officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100. To pay compensation of £50 and costs of £85.

Joseph Welsh

Kings Avenue, Higham Ferrers. Age: 26

On 21/12/22 at Starbucks westbound services, A14 Kettering, drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for nine weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 47 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Robert Mould

Stalbridge Walk, Corby. Age: 48

On 21/12/22 at Corby having entered a building as a trespasser caused damage as well as the theft of a laptop.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 36 weeks. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Andrew Rae

Oakley Road, Corby. Age: 54

On 06/02/23 at Tesco, Kettering, stole alcohol and confectionary worth £233.95.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay a victim surcharge of £114.

Tomasz Fronczak

Wedmore Court, Corby. Age: 32

On 15/07/22 at Corby drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in blood, namely 3.5ug/l, exceeded the specified limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £830, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £232.

Andrew Brookes

Hove Street, Corby. Age: 37

On 17/10/22 at Corby had in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a claw hammer; assaulted a person.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months. To carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Vaughan Meade

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 05/12/22 at Wellingborough were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Matthew Robson

Dychurch Lane, Bozeat. Age: 33

On 06/07/22 at Wellingborough were in possession of ammunition, namely three 0.17 calibre rim fire bullets, without holding a firearm certificate in force at the time.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.