Who’s been sentenced from Bozeat, Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Jack Eady
Finedon Street, Burton Latimer. Age: 24
On 04/09/23 sent a text message to a named woman which was banned by a non-molestation order.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.
Jordan England
Beanfield Avenue, Corby. Age: 27
On 21/10/23 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a doctor by beating him; assaulted a nurse by beating her.
Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 50 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £300.
Ancuta Brulea
Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 26
On 23/11/23 at Wellingborough stole groceries worth £268.31 from Sainsbury’s; assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Chloe Molloy
Highfield Road, Kettering. Age: 34
On 10/02/24 at Kettering stole items worth £52.50 from Tesco.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £50 and to pay costs of £85.
Jonathan Hart
Havelock Street, Kettering. Age: 50
On 08/04/23 at Wellingborough stole items from Tesco; on 09/04/23 at A14 services, Thrapston, stole 26 cans of AdBlue from Shell; on 20/04/23 at Wellingborough stole items from Tesco; on 13/05/23 at Northampton, knowing that payment for fuel was required, dishonestly made off with intent to avoid payment of about £157.90; on 14/05/23 at Northampton, knowing that payment for fuel was required, dishonestly made off with intent to avoid payment of about £130.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. To pay compensation of £2,368.65 and costs of £85.
Mathew Young
Kingsway, Wellingborough. Age: 32
On 08/09/23 at Wellingborough were in possession of cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Martin Harty
Highfield Road, Kettering. Age: 41
On 17/05/21 at Hastings drove without insurance; handled stolen goods, namely a catalytic converter; fraudulently used a number plate.
Verdict: Found guilty. Jailed for 38 weeks suspended for 12 months. To carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £600 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Darren Munt
Westfield Avenue, Rushden. Age: 35
On 10/12/23 at Higham Ferrers stole laundry items worth £60 from Co-op.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £60 and costs of £85.
Ricky Bisland
Roberts Street, Bozeat. Age: 36
On 01/12/23 at Wellingborough were in possession of cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120 and to pay costs of £85.
Christopher Nast
No fixed address. Age: 41
On 22/01/24 at BP, Raunds, assaulted a police officer by beating him; attempted to steal items worth £100.90.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay compensation of £50 and costs of £85.