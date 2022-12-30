Who's been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Viktorija Kelmelyte

Sussex Road, Kettering. Age: 28

On 01/06/22 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £46, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Mabashwir Ali

Mill Road, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 04/10/22 at London Road, Wellingborough, drove a BMW while disqualified.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 18 months. To carry out 300 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Robert Darby

Tweed Crescent, Rushden. Age: 55

On 07/05/22 at Rushden assaulted a man by beating and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 50 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Michael Menezes

Argyll Street, Kettering. Age: 73

On 23/11/22 at Orton drove a Citroen while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 10 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Hannah Ellis

Leeson Crescent, Barton Seagrave. Age: 34

On 15/10/22 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.

Jordan Graver

Havelock Street, Kettering. Age: 24

On 16/10/22 at Silver Street, Kettering, were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £120.

David Hunt

Varley Close, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 16/10/22 at Northampton drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £200.

Jardine Dewar

School Lane, Kettering. Age: 31

On 09/10/22 at Co-op, Kettering, stole jars of coffee worth £56.25; on 23/10/22 at Co-op, Kettering, stole jars of coffee worth £60; stole coffee and chocolates worth £120; on 11/10/22 at Co-op, Kettering, attempted to steal cleaning products worth £50; on 07/12/22 at Tesco, Kettering, stole 15 tins of chocolates worth £80; on 31/10/22 at Co-op, Kettering, stole jars of coffee worth £100; on 22/10/22 at Co-op, Kettering, stole jars of coffee worth £100; committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 19 weeks. To pay compensation of £516.25, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Bartek Kluszczyk

High Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 46

On 30/01/22 at Kettering were in possession of amphetamine; at Irthlingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning entering a named street or contacting two named people. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

