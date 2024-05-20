Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Irchester, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Charanjeet Singh

North Paddock Court, Northampton. Age: 35

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 13/07/22 at A43, Broughton, caused serious injury to a man by driving a Jeep without due care and attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for five months suspended for 24 months. To carry out 180 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £154.

Glen Grant

Woodland Avenue, Barton Seagrave. Age: 33

On 07/04/24 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £900, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £360.

Adam Bracewell

Baker Crescent, Irchester. Age: 45

On 31/10/23 at Chester House Estate assaulted a man.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Lee Tyler

Drayton Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 35

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 07/04/24 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; failed to stop a vehicle when required to do so by police.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £200.

Bennie Winsor

Field Street, Kettering. Age: 33

On 05/09/23 at Kettering stole a woman’s vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £2,500.

Mohammed Din

Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 19/11/23 at Kettering used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a person with intent to cause them to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used; on 22/02/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £120 and to pay costs of £85.

Vasile Cernusca

Pollard Street, Kettering. Age: 27

On 24/12/23 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Lee Adams

Greenbank Avenue, Kettering. Age: 41

On 12/01/24 at Kettering threatened a man that he would smash his house and torch a vehicle belonging to him.