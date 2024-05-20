Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Irchester, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Charanjeet Singh
North Paddock Court, Northampton. Age: 35
On 13/07/22 at A43, Broughton, caused serious injury to a man by driving a Jeep without due care and attention.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for five months suspended for 24 months. To carry out 180 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £154.
Glen Grant
Woodland Avenue, Barton Seagrave. Age: 33
On 07/04/24 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £900, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £360.
Adam Bracewell
Baker Crescent, Irchester. Age: 45
On 31/10/23 at Chester House Estate assaulted a man.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Lee Tyler
Drayton Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 35
On 07/04/24 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; failed to stop a vehicle when required to do so by police.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £200.
Bennie Winsor
Field Street, Kettering. Age: 33
On 05/09/23 at Kettering stole a woman’s vehicle.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £2,500.
Mohammed Din
Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 44
On 19/11/23 at Kettering used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a person with intent to cause them to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used; on 22/02/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £120 and to pay costs of £85.
Vasile Cernusca
Pollard Street, Kettering. Age: 27
On 24/12/23 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Lee Adams
Greenbank Avenue, Kettering. Age: 41
On 12/01/24 at Kettering threatened a man that he would smash his house and torch a vehicle belonging to him.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months. Restraining order made banning contact with a named man. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £154.