Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Harrington, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Tom Stewart-Carson

Butts Road, Wellingborough. Age: 27

Court news

On 05/10/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a paramedic by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £276. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £110.

Kevin Morgan

Regent Street, Kettering. Age: 36

On 01/01/24 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £820. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £328.

Robert Garley

Cranford Road, Barton Seagrave. Age: 45

On 02/01/24 at A6, Burton Latimer, drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 236 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 30 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Samuel Daniels-Sharpe

Goldsmith Road, Wellingborough. Age: 18

On 29/10/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £200.

Jordan Graver

Hawthorn Road, Kettering. Age: 25

On 19/11/23 at Kettering threatened a woman that he would smash the windows of her home.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Mark Smith

Nicholas Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 34

On 08/04/23 at Raunds contacted a named woman by email which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 29/04/23 at Raunds contacted a named woman by social media which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 11/05/23 at Raunds contacted a named woman by social media which was banned by a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Victoria Shaw

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 50

On 06/06/23 at Kettering approached a named man which was banned by a non-molestation order.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order made banning attending any address where she believes a named man to be living. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Amy Freestone

High Street, Harrington. Age: 31

On 29/12/23 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Driving record endorsed with eight penalty points. To pay costs of £85.

Emma Wood

Meadow Road, Kettering. Age: 32

On 14/12/23 at Rushden stole a box of assorted items from a person; at Kettering assaulted a police officer.