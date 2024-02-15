Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Harrington, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Tom Stewart-Carson
Butts Road, Wellingborough. Age: 27
On 05/10/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a paramedic by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £276. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £110.
Kevin Morgan
Regent Street, Kettering. Age: 36
On 01/01/24 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £820. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £328.
Robert Garley
Cranford Road, Barton Seagrave. Age: 45
On 02/01/24 at A6, Burton Latimer, drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 236 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 30 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Samuel Daniels-Sharpe
Goldsmith Road, Wellingborough. Age: 18
On 29/10/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £200.
Jordan Graver
Hawthorn Road, Kettering. Age: 25
On 19/11/23 at Kettering threatened a woman that he would smash the windows of her home.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Mark Smith
Nicholas Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 34
On 08/04/23 at Raunds contacted a named woman by email which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 29/04/23 at Raunds contacted a named woman by social media which was banned by a non-molestation order; on 11/05/23 at Raunds contacted a named woman by social media which was banned by a non-molestation order.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Victoria Shaw
Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 50
On 06/06/23 at Kettering approached a named man which was banned by a non-molestation order.
Plea: Guilty. Restraining order made banning attending any address where she believes a named man to be living. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Amy Freestone
High Street, Harrington. Age: 31
On 29/12/23 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Driving record endorsed with eight penalty points. To pay costs of £85.
Emma Wood
Meadow Road, Kettering. Age: 32
On 14/12/23 at Rushden stole a box of assorted items from a person; at Kettering assaulted a police officer.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for nine weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.