Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Finedon, Kettering, Raunds, Warmington and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

David Harkins

No fixed address. Age: 41

Court news

On 03/08/23 at Kettering attempted to steal health and beauty products worth £276.50 from Sainsbury’s; on 01/08/23 at Kettering attempted to steal multiple items worth £317 from Sainsbury’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Ryan Perkins

Whitsundale Close, Finedon. Age: 23

On 30/06/23 at Wellingborough were in possession of 5g of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Stefan Babis

Bertone Road, Barton Seagrave. Age: 27

On 19/07/23 at Kettering drove a Vauxhall while disqualified; without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 15 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Richard Bent

The Embankment, Wellingborough. Age: 48

On 20/03/23 at Rushden drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely not less than 10 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £586, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £234.

Isobel Leitch

No fixed address. Age: 52

On 11/04/23 at Corby stole make-up worth £85.92 from Wilko; on 14/04/23 at Kettering were in possession of amphetamine.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Ryan Bates

Cottesbrooke Way, Raunds. Age: 35

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 13/02/23 at Chelveston drove a BMW when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in blood, namely 21mcg of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £1,703, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £681.

Peter Welch

Acremead, Warmington. Age: 59

On 01/06/23 at Warmington assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Kiana Sills

London Road, Kettering. Age: 23

On 20/07/22 at Burton Latimer were in possession of cannabis.