Who's been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Earls Barton, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rushden, Sywell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Jason McLeod

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Square, Earls Barton. Age: 52

Court news

On 18/04/22 at Northampton damaged garden furniture to the value of £1,257.75 belonging to The Swan public house.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay compensation of £469, costs of £150 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Zak Wooding

Spring Rise, Kettering. Age: 28

On 26/06/22 at Irthlingborough were in charge of a Nissan after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Piper

Ecton Lane, Sywell. Age: 19

On 24/05/22 at Wellingborough drove a Vauxhall without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 56 days. Fined £100, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicolae Bandula

Mill Road, Kettering. Age: 39

On 21/05/22 at Northampton were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lizette Brett

Denton Close, Rushden. Age: 49

On 11/11/22 at Higham Ferrers drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £249, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Galton

Speight Crescent, Barton Seagrave. Age: 22

On 12/11/22 at Kettering drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £444, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £178.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doru-Cristian Mantu

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 13/11/22 at Desborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £646, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £258.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea Mears

Dairy Way, Irthlingborough. Age: 24

On 13/11/22 at Finedon drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £376, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £150.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.