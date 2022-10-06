Who's been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Rushden, Wellingborough and Wollaston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Oliver North-Row

Holyoake Road, Wollaston. Age: 21

Court news

On 28/05/22 at Wellingborough were in possession of cannabis and cannabis resin; drove without due care and attention; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £532, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £58.

Kristy Darby

Babbage Crescent, Corby. Age: 33

On 20/12/21 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Nicholas Hunt

Longlands Close, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 08/09/22 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; were in possession of cocaine; were in possession of cannabis resin.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 11 months. Fined £2,166, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £866.

Carson Ward

Elm Street, Wellingborough. Age: 53

On 24/03/22 at Wellingborough damaged property belonging to a man; on 30/03/22 at Wellingborough damaged property belonging to a person; damaged property belonging to a woman.

Verdict: Proved in absence. Community order made with 70 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £600, costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Nicholas Bellamy

High Street South, Rushden. Age: 31

On 10/06/14 at Northampton assaulted a woman by beating her; on 02/07/14 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 26 weeks. To pay costs of £160 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Johnathon Kearns

Worthing Road, Corby. Age: 41

On 11/12/21 at Silver Street, Kettering, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used; on 01/09/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty to failure to surrender, not guilty to public order. Verdict on public order: Proved in absence. Discharged conditionally for six months. Fined £50, to pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Robert Fox

Manor Road, Barton Seagrave. Age: 47

On 03/04/22 at Kettering Railway Station assaulted a man.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Oskar Podolak

Beanfield Avenue, Corby. Age: 18

On 02/07/22 at Corby had a large rambo style knife; on 05/09/22 at Corby had a hunting style knife with a 20cm blade.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for nine months suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

