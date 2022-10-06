Who's been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Rushden, Wellingborough and Wollaston
In court
The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:
Oliver North-Row
Holyoake Road, Wollaston. Age: 21
On 28/05/22 at Wellingborough were in possession of cannabis and cannabis resin; drove without due care and attention; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £532, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £58.
Kristy Darby
Babbage Crescent, Corby. Age: 33
On 20/12/21 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.
Nicholas Hunt
Longlands Close, Wellingborough. Age: 30
On 08/09/22 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; were in possession of cocaine; were in possession of cannabis resin.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 11 months. Fined £2,166, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £866.
Carson Ward
Elm Street, Wellingborough. Age: 53
On 24/03/22 at Wellingborough damaged property belonging to a man; on 30/03/22 at Wellingborough damaged property belonging to a person; damaged property belonging to a woman.
Verdict: Proved in absence. Community order made with 70 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £600, costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Nicholas Bellamy
High Street South, Rushden. Age: 31
On 10/06/14 at Northampton assaulted a woman by beating her; on 02/07/14 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 26 weeks. To pay costs of £160 and a victim surcharge of £128.
Johnathon Kearns
Worthing Road, Corby. Age: 41
On 11/12/21 at Silver Street, Kettering, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used; on 01/09/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty to failure to surrender, not guilty to public order. Verdict on public order: Proved in absence. Discharged conditionally for six months. Fined £50, to pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £22.
Robert Fox
Manor Road, Barton Seagrave. Age: 47
On 03/04/22 at Kettering Railway Station assaulted a man.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Oskar Podolak
Beanfield Avenue, Corby. Age: 18
On 02/07/22 at Corby had a large rambo style knife; on 05/09/22 at Corby had a hunting style knife with a 20cm blade.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for nine months suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
