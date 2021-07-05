Who's been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Kettering, Raunds and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Paul Briggs

King Street, Kettering. Age: 45

In court

On 28/05/21 at Isham drove a BMW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 75mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £650, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £65.

Xavier Barron

Station Road, Kettering. Age: 31

On 29/05/21 at Kettering drove a Mini after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 51mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £392, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £39.

Luke Pillay

Grosvenor Way, Barton Seagrave. Age: 21

On 30/05/21 at Denford were in possession of a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Christie O’Sullivan

Albert Street, Kettering. Age: 29

On 20/12/20 at Bath Road, Kettering, entered a bedroom as a trespasser and stole a passport, cash, radio and ID cards; damaged a man’s TV, door and wall.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £199. Fined £334, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Niall Glazebrook

Pemberton Street, Rushden. Age: 30

On 29/05/21 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 87mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 22 months. Fined £415, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £41.

Kyle Willmott

De Ferneus Drive, Raunds. Age: 29

On 30/05/21 at Raunds drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 51mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £550, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £55.

James Bogle

Westfields Road, Corby. Age: 24

On 31/05/21 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 58mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £323, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Marc Winsor

Paddocks Road, Rushden. Age: 34

On 08/09/20 at Wellingborough Railway Station had an offensive weapon, namely a hammer.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities, pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Reece Waters

HMP Peterborough. Age: 31

On 18/09/19 at Raunds entered Yala Poultry Farm as a trespasser with intent to steal.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks. To pay compensation of £270.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.