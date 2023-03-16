Who's been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Kettering and Raunds

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Denon Saunders

Chesil Walk, Corby. Age: 20

Court news

On 13/09/22 at Kettering were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Gemma Hefford

Deene Close, Corby. Age: 37

On 12/08/22 at Tesco, Corby, stole air freshener, a sandwich and a drink.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £16.

Keyleigh Sale

Mill Road, Kettering. Age: 18

On 13/01/23 at Silver Street, Kettering, damaged a window belonging to Tax Assist Accountants; on 17/12/22 at Kettering damaged a window belonging to The Earl of Dalkeith pub.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay compensation of £600.

Sean Ellis

Job’s Yard, Kettering. Age: 37

On 15/08/22 at Kettering damaged a fire panel to the value of £1,000 belonging to PA Housing.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. To pay compensation of £325.

Stephen Waterfield

Stratfield Way, Kettering. Age: 43

On 08/07/22 at Cranford used towards a man threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause them to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Sharon Nzira

Dale Crescent, Barton Seagrave. Age: 32

On 05/03/23 at Northampton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; failed to stop on being required to do so by police.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Oskars Fischer

No fixed address. Age: 39

On 04/03/23 at Phoenix Parkway, Corby, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £1,000, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £400.

Jake Ibbitson

Swan Close, Raunds. Age: 26

On 04/03/23 at Rushden Lakes were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour; at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 weeks. To pay compensation of £50 and costs of £85.

Lee Preston

William Street, Kettering. Age: 37

On 04/03/23 at Kettering made a telephone call to a woman making threats, in whole or part, of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.