Who's been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Old and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Kyra Walsh

Landseer Court, Corby. Age: 23

In court

On 25/04/20 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £450, compensation of £75 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Thomas Gaffney

Dobson Walk, Corby. Age: 47

On 02/09/21 at Jeyes of Earls Barton entered as a trespasser with intent to steal.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85, compensation of £62 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Phillip Speight

Victoria Street, Kettering. Age: 26

On 04/11/19 at Kettering had an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster, in a public place.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Darren Munt

Westfield Avenue, Rushden. Age: 33

On 06/06/21 at Rushden stole goods from Sainsbury’s; on 04/06/21 at Rushden stole goods from Sainsbury’s; on 20/05/21 at Rushden stole goods from Sainsbury’s.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85, compensation of £40 and a victim surcharge of £21.

Joe Wootton

Polwell Lane, Barton Seagrave. Age: 25

On 30/12/20 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £450. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £45.

Desmond Scarboro

Walgrave Road, Old. Age: 41

On 04/08/21 at The White Horse, Old, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a man to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Daniel Peers

Waterloo Way, Irthlingborough. Age: 19

On 08/01/21 at Rushden Lakes drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 3.2 ug/l, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £150, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Ion Matias

Dunnock Road, Corby. Age: 26

On 07/08/21 at Kettering when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £537, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £54.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.