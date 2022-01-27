Who's been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Higham Ferrers, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

John Daniels

Westfields Terrace, Higham Ferrers. Age: 68

In court

On 25/12/21 at Higham Ferrers drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £240, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Scott Oram

Cavendish Close, Barton Seagrave. Age: 31

On 03/05/21 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; damaged a woman’s mirror.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman. Fined £306. To pay compensation of £250, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Marcin Okaska

Newcomen Road, Wellingborough. Age: 43

On 12/06/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or visiting a named street. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Fogmeg Jaroslav

Polwell Lane, Barton Seagrave. Age: 38

Between 18/04/21 and 20/04/21 at Barton Seagrave pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or visiting a named address. Fined £107, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Roberto Dumitru

Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 24

Between 07/06/21 and 23/06/21 at Northamptonshire pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

George Telfer

Stuart Road, Corby. Age: 27

On 16/06/21 at Corby pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or visiting a named address. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Andre Da Silva

Gainsborough Road, Corby. Age: 27

On 26/05/21 at Kettering damaged a woman’s plant pots and fencing.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Stuart Milne

Regent Street, Kettering. Age: 38

On 17/11/20 at Kettering indirectly contacted a woman which was banned by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or visiting a named street. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.