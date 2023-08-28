Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Finedon, Kettering, Stanion and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Anton Tinsdeall

Jackson’s Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 36

Court news

On 08/05/23 at Wellingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £60.

Robert Garley

Cranford Road, Barton Seagrave. Age: 45

On 06/05/23 at Great Oxendon drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with 300 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for three years. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Karol Balas

Mill Road, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 11/08/23 at Northampton drove a Vauxhall while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Damian Davis

Newbury Close, Corby. Age: 35

On 10/08/23 at Corby entered Tesco Express as a trespasser with intent to steal; on 11/08/23 at Kettering were in possession of crack cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months. To pay compensation of £25, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Arron Wallhead

Willow Lane, Stanion. Age: 42

On 03/12/22 at London assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100. To pay compensation of £100 and costs of £85.

Joseph Farr

Leighton Road, Corby. Age: 23

On 14/05/23 at Wellingborough were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Sean Ellis

Job’s Yard, Kettering. Age: 37

On 27/01/23 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Banned from driving for three months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Robert Rendle

Summerlee Road, Finedon. Age: 39

On 28/07/22 at Burton Latimer had in a public place without good reason or lawful authority a bladed article, namely a Stanley knife.