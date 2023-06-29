News you can trust since 1897
Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Finedon, Higham Ferrers, Kettering and Little Stanion

In court
By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 31st Mar 2022, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 09:42 BST

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Harry Haywood

Newman Street, Higham Ferrers. Age: 36

On 03/04/22 at Northamptonshire with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 250 hours of unpaid work. Fined £768. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Ryan Gary Saunders

No fixed address. Age: 25

On 04/02/23 at Wellingborough were in possession of cannabis; damaged a man’s car; damaged a woman’s car; damaged a woman’s car; damaged a man’s car; damaged a man’s car; damaged a woman’s car.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £985.62, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Gintaras Linkus

Telford Way, Kettering. Age: 60

On 15/04/23 at A43, Hannington, drove a Ford while disqualified; without insurance; when no test certificate had been issued for the vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 31 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Christopher Graham

Mendip Way, Little Stanion. Age: 32

On 28/02/23 at Travelodge, A45 Rushden, had in a public place a red handled kitchen knife.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Henry Barry

HMP Leicester. Age: 38

On 27/07/22 at Corby, having entered a shed at Recycle Force as a trespasser, stole a 24V HGV battery booster.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Cory Clark

Skipton Close, Corby. Age: 23

On 27/07/22 at Corby, having entered a shed at Recycle Force as a trespasser, stole a 24V HGV battery booster pack.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Arthur Brown

Edith Close, Finedon. Age: 51

On 12/02/23 damaged a vehicle belonging to Northamptonshire Police.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Ryan Tomkins

Polwell Lane, Barton Seagrave. Age: 29

On 18/03/23 at Desborough possessed in private a weapon to which section 141 of the Criminal Justice Act applied, namely a samurai sword.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £26.