Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Finedon, Higham Ferrers, Kettering and Little Stanion

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Harry Haywood

Newman Street, Higham Ferrers. Age: 36

Court news

On 03/04/22 at Northamptonshire with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 250 hours of unpaid work. Fined £768. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Ryan Gary Saunders

No fixed address. Age: 25

On 04/02/23 at Wellingborough were in possession of cannabis; damaged a man’s car; damaged a woman’s car; damaged a woman’s car; damaged a man’s car; damaged a man’s car; damaged a woman’s car.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £985.62, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Gintaras Linkus

Telford Way, Kettering. Age: 60

On 15/04/23 at A43, Hannington, drove a Ford while disqualified; without insurance; when no test certificate had been issued for the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 31 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Christopher Graham

Mendip Way, Little Stanion. Age: 32

On 28/02/23 at Travelodge, A45 Rushden, had in a public place a red handled kitchen knife.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Henry Barry

HMP Leicester. Age: 38

On 27/07/22 at Corby, having entered a shed at Recycle Force as a trespasser, stole a 24V HGV battery booster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Cory Clark

Skipton Close, Corby. Age: 23

On 27/07/22 at Corby, having entered a shed at Recycle Force as a trespasser, stole a 24V HGV battery booster pack.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Arthur Brown

Edith Close, Finedon. Age: 51

On 12/02/23 damaged a vehicle belonging to Northamptonshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Ryan Tomkins

Polwell Lane, Barton Seagrave. Age: 29

On 18/03/23 at Desborough possessed in private a weapon to which section 141 of the Criminal Justice Act applied, namely a samurai sword.