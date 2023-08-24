Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Earls Barton and Kettering

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Masline Chiota

Dale Crescent, Barton Seagrave. Age: 26

Court news

On 05/08/23 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £85.

Jardine Dewar

Dalkeith Place, Kettering. Age: 31

On 01/07/23 at Kettering stole chocolate and biscuits from Tesco; on 31/03/23 at Kettering stole meat worth £75 from the Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £165.

Gemma Vickery

Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 34

On 30/05/23 at Kettering stole alcohol worth £59 from Sainsbury’s.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £59 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Debbie Noone

Manor Road, Earls Barton. Age: 38

On 23/07/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £320. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Jessica Church

London Road, Earls Barton. Age: 21

On 23/07/23 at Brixworth drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £80.

Koulton Rodwell

Kylesku Crescent, Kettering. Age: 30

On 29/01/23 at Kettering damaged a man’s door to the value of £200.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Chrissy Padgett

Hooke Close, Corby. Age: 37

On 17/06/23 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £250.

Jaybey Linden

Sutherland Road, Corby. Age: 21

On 18/12/22 at Long Buckby sent a person messages which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety, during the operational period of a suspended sentence.