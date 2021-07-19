Who's been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Ryan Wright

Foundry Walk, Thrapston. Age: 27

In court

On and between 16/04/21 and 17/04/21 at Thrapston pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman by sending a large amount of threatening and abusive messages, attending the street outside her home address and shouting abusive language directed at her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people and attending two named addresses. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Ionut Ungureanu

Blenheim Walk, Corby. Age: 28

On 28/11/20 at A6003, Corby, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 93mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Julie Wicks

Whiteford Drive, Kettering. Age: 57

On 01/12/20 at Kettering assaulted a person; damaged their glasses to the value of £139; stole a chocolate bar belonging to them.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Regan Barrs

Manor Road, Rothwell. Age: 22

On 26/06/21 at Rothwell destroyed two windows of value unknown belonging to The Red Lion; destroyed a window to the value of £1,000 belonging to Age UK Rothwell; destroyed a window the value of £100 belonging to Stylers hairdressers; destroyed a window of a value unknown belonging to WH Brown estate agents.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation totalling £800.

Scott Oram

Cavendish Close, Barton Seagrave. Age: 31

On 03/05/21 at Roundhill Road, Kettering, damaged a man’s prescription glasses; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £153. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Terrance Russell

King Street, Desborough. Age: 50

On 18/09/20 at Rockingham Road, Northampton, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 174mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 250 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Wesley Catalano

Epping Road, Corby. Age: 34

On 25/04/21 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Scott Muir

Great Park Street, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 29/12/20 at Wellingborough stole a vacuum valued at £99.99 belonging to Lidl.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.